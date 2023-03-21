North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCR Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.