North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $424,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $583.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.