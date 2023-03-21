The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

