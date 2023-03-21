North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENT stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

