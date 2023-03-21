North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $868,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,370.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.