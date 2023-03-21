North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $907,000 Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WASH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 595.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WASH opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $601.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

