Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 99,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 179,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

