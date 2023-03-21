CFO4Life L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,240 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $991,000.
NuScale Power Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
Read More
