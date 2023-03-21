CFO4Life L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,240 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $991,000.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuScale Power Company Profile

In other NuScale Power news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $218,784.44. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,624.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,616 over the last three months.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

