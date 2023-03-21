Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,261 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

