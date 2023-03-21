Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CNI opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

