Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

