Telemus Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

