Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

