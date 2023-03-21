Telemus Capital LLC Invests $359,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

