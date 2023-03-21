Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

