Telemus Capital LLC Sells 304 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 43,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

