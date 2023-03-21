Telemus Capital LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $466.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.