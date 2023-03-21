Telemus Capital LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $94.10.

