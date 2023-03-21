Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

