Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,927.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $67,167.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,133,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,308,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,681,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,927.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,666 shares of company stock worth $5,400,986. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

