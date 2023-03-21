Analysts Set Expectations for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ikena Oncology in a report issued on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday.
Ikena Oncology Stock Down 10.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
