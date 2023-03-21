Northwest Pipe Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $313.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

