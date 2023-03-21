Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

