HC Wainwright Comments on Perpetua Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

PPTA stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

