Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of SON opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

