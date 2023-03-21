Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Issued By Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lifecore Biomedical in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

LFCR stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

