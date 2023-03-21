Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Issued By Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lifecore Biomedical in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.
Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 85.6 %
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.
