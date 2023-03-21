Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 8,434 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

