Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,695 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.