Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 382 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $8,343,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

