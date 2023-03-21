Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 45 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $324.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.72.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.