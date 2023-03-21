Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

