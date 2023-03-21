10,570 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.