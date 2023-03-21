Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

