Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 13,415 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 1,263,501 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,456 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

