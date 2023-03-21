Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 387 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $77.62.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

