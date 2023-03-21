Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 783 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 232,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPSM opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

