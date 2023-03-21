998 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $441.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

