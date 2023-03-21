DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,424 shares of company stock worth $16,529,181 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

