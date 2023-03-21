Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $435.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

