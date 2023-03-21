Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $240,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

