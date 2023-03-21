Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 302.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

