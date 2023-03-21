International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

