Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $99.53

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $16,520,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

