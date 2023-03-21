Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $99.53

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.95.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
