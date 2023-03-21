Financial Comparison: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) vs. Its Competitors

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 729 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 116 592 888 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.29% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.58 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.61 billion -$9.12 million 23.39

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

