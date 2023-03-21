Head to Head Comparison: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Earthstone Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.88%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 0.96 $452.48 million $4.07 2.85 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 26.69% 31.01% 17.44% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

