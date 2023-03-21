Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Pulmonx Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

