AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

