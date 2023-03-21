Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $127.14

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.14.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

