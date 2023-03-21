Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.