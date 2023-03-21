Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

